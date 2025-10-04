Local

Hundreds of NC lawyers sign letter warning of attack on judicial system

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
NORTH CAROLINA — Over 700 North Carolina lawyers have signed an open letter warning that due process and the rule of law are under an “unprecedented attack” from the government.

The letter highlights fears that fundamental legal principles are being threatened.

“We condemn government actions targeting law firms for representing clients in cases adverse to any administration,” the letter says. “...If lawyers are subject to government retaliation for taking cases, access to justice dies for all.”

