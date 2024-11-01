Hundreds of roads reopen in western North Carolina after Helene

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is making major progress in opening roads in western North Carolina.

Since Helene, 900 roads have been reopened, but there is still a lot of work to be done.

Currently, there are over 400 roads that remain closed and 140 bridges that still need to be repaired.

If you must travel in the North Carolina mountains, NCDOT has made it easy to see which roads are still closed.

