Hundreds of winter weather items donated for kids in Cabarrus, Stanly Counties

CONCORD, N.C. — Children in Cabarrus and Stanly counties won’t have to worry about staying warm this winter, thanks to a partnership with Subaru Concord, Operation Warm, and The Salvation Army.

Last Wednesday, more than 250 coats, socks, and shoes were delivered to children served by The Salvation Army Tucker Center of Hope Shelter; all were donated by Subaru Concord and Operation Warm.

The coats and shoes donated come in a large size range to fit all children with different colors to choose from.

“These essential items help keep children protected, warm, and dry and can significantly impact a child’s mental and emotional well-being,” Bill Musgrave, a Subaru retailer said, “These items can mean the difference between attending school and participating in activities or sitting out. No child should ever have to face these circumstances.”

