Huntersville approves hundreds of apartments

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Another new development has been approved in the southern area of Huntersville along Interstate 77.

The Huntersville Board of Commissioners on July 15 unanimously approved a rezoning request from Alexandriana Partners LLC for an 11.3-acre site at 10708 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road.

The site is being targeted by the developer for a new multifamily project named Alex Yards with 320 apartments.

Alexandriana Partners’ Ben Geisler has previously told Huntersville officials that the project calls for a $74 million investment.

The commissioners approved the rezoning despite past snags in the process.

