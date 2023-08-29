Huntersville-based food pantry looking for new space to grow

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — A nonprofit started by a mother-daughter duo in Huntersville six years ago is running out of room.

Hearts and Hands Food Pantry provides food and toiletries to nearly 2,000 people a month who are in need.

“It’s not just about handing people food, it’s also about talking with them and understanding their story,” said Sandra Marks.

Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura covered the non-profit in 2020 when they received a $5,000 grant to continue their mission.

Now, they’re being asked to leave their current location due to rising rent prices and are looking for a new place.

