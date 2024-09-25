Local

Huntersville completes purchase of prime downtown site

By Charlotte Business Journal

Cashion's Quick Stop The Cashion's Quick Stop at Gilead and Old Statesville roads in downtown Huntersville closed for good on Aug. 16, 2024. (Google Maps)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville has closed on its purchase of a notable downtown site, paving the way for a road project to aid its downtown growth plans.

The town last week closed on its $2.3 million purchase of the Cashion’s Quik Stop site at Gilead and Old Statesville roads. Mecklenburg County real estate records show the deal was completed on Sept. 18. Cashion’s, a convenience store at a visible downtown corner, closed its doors in August after operating there for over 60 years. The closure came after the town had reached a deal to buy the property and was in a due diligence period before closing.

The site is being used to make space for a turn lane at the intersection of Gilead and Old Statesville roads. The road project is part of Huntersville’s larger downtown revival.

