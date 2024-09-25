Huntersville completes purchase of prime downtown site

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville has closed on its purchase of a notable downtown site, paving the way for a road project to aid its downtown growth plans.

The town last week closed on its $2.3 million purchase of the Cashion’s Quik Stop site at Gilead and Old Statesville roads. Mecklenburg County real estate records show the deal was completed on Sept. 18. Cashion’s, a convenience store at a visible downtown corner, closed its doors in August after operating there for over 60 years. The closure came after the town had reached a deal to buy the property and was in a due diligence period before closing.

The site is being used to make space for a turn lane at the intersection of Gilead and Old Statesville roads. The road project is part of Huntersville’s larger downtown revival.

