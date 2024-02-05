Huntersville considering plans for $30M town hall project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Plans for Huntersville’s new town hall are headed to a key public hearing.

The financing plan for the four-story, 50,000-square-foot building, a critical element of the town’s plan to encourage downtown development, will go before the Huntersville Board of Commissioners on Monday. Town documents show the plan includes issuing bonds that would not exceed $32 million to pay for the building.

The commissioners will also consider a $30 million proposal from Edifice to build the town hall, which would be developed adjacent to the existing one on Huntersville-Concord Road.

Read more on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH: Residents voice traffic concerns about proposed south Charlotte development)

Residents voice traffic concerns about proposed south Charlotte development

©2024 Cox Media Group