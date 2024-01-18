Huntersville man faces murder charge in fentanyl death

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 25-year-old Huntersville man was charged with second-degree murder after being accused of giving another 25-year-old man a lethal dose of fentanyl.

The Mooresville Police Department began an investigation on Sept. 28, 2023, into the overdose death of William Carney.

An Iredell County grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on Jan. 3 on Tristan Randy Charles Strickland. He was indicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to sell a Schedule I controlled substance in addition to the murder charge.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.

The U.S. Marshals assisted with the investigation.

