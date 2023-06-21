Huntersville park could get more inclusive equipment

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — People who live in Huntersville can vote on two options for a local park.

Renderings from the town show the playground at Abernathy Park will be entirely replaced with equipment accessible to people with disabilities.

The town received more than $200,000 from a grant last year to make the area more inclusive.

Once they’re made final, the renovations are expected to be finished by the end of the year.

The public input session at Abernathy Park starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

(WATCH BELOW: Volunteers held build DIY Skatepark at Kilborne Park)

Volunteers held build DIY Skatepark at Kilborne Park

©2023 Cox Media Group