Huntersville park likely won’t be named after fallen firefighter, despite public support

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Records obtained by Channel 9 shed new light on why the Huntersville Park and Recreation Commission isn’t renaming the town’s newest park after a fallen firefighter.

Tuesday night, commissioners are expected to vote on whether to name the park next to Fire Station 4 as Hunterville Honors Park.

This is despite records showing the name most submitted for the park was in honor of former firefighter Jeff Hanger.

According to the Parks and Recreation Commission, its current policy discourages naming parks after people.

The commission said it selected Honors Park and wanted to incorporate different tributes to people who have impacted the town.

