Local

Hyundais and Kias still targeted by car theives in Charlotte

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

Hyundais and Kia's still targeted by car thieves in Charlotte

By Jason Stoogenke, wsoctv.com

CHARLOTTE — Multiple people told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that theives are still eyeing Hyundais and Kias in Charlotte.

PREVIOUS: Millions of Hyundai, Kia drivers not taking necessary steps to prevent theft, Carfax report says

Stoogenke came across a number of alleged victims in the last few days.

Several local police departments are giving out free steering wheel locks.

CMPD: Kia, Hyundai thefts up 1,800%; violent crime trends down

Police across the country blame the thefts on a social media trend that started two summers ago. The trend shows a simple way to steal these cars.

(WATCH: NCDOT orders all light rail cars with overdue maintenance out of service)

NCDOT orders all light rail cars with overdue maintenance out of service

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read