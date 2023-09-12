I-77 reopens after closure near Uptown due to police activity

CHARLOTTE — UPDATE: Interstate 77 was reopened in both directions around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police haven’t given any additional details about what led to the closure.

Both directions of Interstate 77 were shut down Tuesday afternoon because of police activity on an overpass north of Uptown Charlotte.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said all lanes were closed at around 2:30 p.m.

Channel 9 spotted a backup that stretched past Interstate 85 and as far south as Morehead Street. Traffic was also being diverted in both directions, with many cars seen at a standstill.

Traffic cameras showed police interacting with a person on the overpass at LaSalle Street over I-77. It’s not clear what led to the situation.

