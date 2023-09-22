‘I can barely walk’: Boy hit by car at bus stop speaks about trauma, aftermath of incident

CHARLOTTE — Jefferson Reynoso was hit by a stolen SUV while picking up his headphones at his bus stop on Thursday on Arrowwood Road.

“I looked both ways but then it turns out, that car came out of nowhere and then it hit me,” Reynoso said.

The 13-year-old said he never felt pain like that before, and he was so confused when the driver kept going.

“They really didn’t care about the hit, I got hit. All they care about is saving themselves.”

Now, Reynoso is recovering at home. His knees are wrapped in bandages, his arm is broken, his face is scarred — and his heart pounds over the anxiety of going back to school.

>> Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke exclusively with Reynoso. Hear his story in the video at the top of the page.

(WATCH: ‘His light shines on’: Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to turn themselves in)

Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to turn themselves in

©2023 Cox Media Group