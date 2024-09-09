‘I could smell the gun smoke’: Couple survives close call with gunman in Fort Mill intersection

FORT MILL, S.C. — A driver and his girlfriend were stopped near Main Street in Fort Mill when they came under attack, but they survived a close call this weekend.

Channel 9′s South Carolina Reporter Tina Terry spoke with them on Monday

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a traffic signal in downtown Fort Mill.

“They sped up right next to us and kind of like hard braked, so I knew something was up, and then they hopped out the car and one of them already had a gun out,” the victim told Terry. “The other one was reaching for one. That’s when I sped up and got out of there.”

The victim says he managed to drive between the suspect’s car and another driver parked in front of him. That’s when the suspects shot at his car, he says.

“The back window was totally shattered and I could smell the gun smoke, like the gun powder,” the victim said.

His car was damaged, but he managed to get away.

On Monday, Fort Mill police told Terry they’re still searching for the gunmen.

“We believe there are at least two suspects. There is potential there could be more than just two,” said Steve Bivins with the Fort Mill Police Department.

People who live and work downtown were shocked to hear about the shooting.

“It feels very odd, Main Street is very quiet normally during that time of day,” said Paul Whitsett, a neighbor.

They’re hoping for a swift arrest in the case.

“My hope is to get the people who did this, because it gave me and my girlfriend a little PTSD because we haven’t really been able to sleep,” the victim said.

Fort Mill Police believe the suspects took off in a dark colored sedan. If you have any information, you’re asked to call: 803-547-2022.

