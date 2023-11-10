‘I know why I do it’: Panthers’ Donte Jackson reflects on pivotal moments in career

CHARLOTTE — From his recovery from a season-ending Achilles injury to the emotion surrounding his high school jersey retirement, Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson is reflecting on some of the pivotal moments in his life.

In 2018, Jackson joined former Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore as standouts for the organization from that draft class. Moore was the team’s first round pick, with Jackson selected in the second round.

The two competitors, and friends, will be reunited Thursday night, though on opposite sidelines, when the Carolina Panthers travel to Chicago for a Thursday night game.

“[Moore] had his fair share of wins. I had my fair share of wins, but the common goal was to come out of the day, to come out of the practice, to come out of the rep feeling like we got better,” Jackson said.

“This time, we just get to do it on Thursday night. Primetime.”

>> In the video at the top of the page, Jackson and Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown reminisce on his relationship and competitive battles with DJ Moore.

>>>> In the video below, Jackson talks about the rehab process as he recovered from an Achilles injury, his high school jersey retirement ceremony, and unwavering support from his family.

