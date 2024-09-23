Local

‘I probably woke the neighbors’: Local man wins $110K jackpot

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Thomas Kemp, of Indian, Trail started celebrating after he checked his Cash 5 ticket early Thursday morning and realized he won a $110,000 jackpot, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Monday.

“I woke up my wife screaming, ‘Get up, we won,’” Kemp laughed. “I probably woke the neighbors too.”

Kemp bought his lucky $1 ticket from the BP on Idlewild Road in Indian Trail.

“I’m still shaking,” Kemp said. “It was an exciting moment.”

Kemp said he uses family birthdays to pick his Cash 5 numbers.

“I’ve been using them for a long time and it paid off,” he said.

After taxes, he took home $78,653.

Kemp said he plans to pay some bills, give some money to his kids, and possibly take a trip to California.


