‘I was so excited’: Raleigh man wins $200,000 scratch-off on Christmas Eve

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man won $200,000 on Christmas Eve from a scratch-off, according to reports from WTVD.

“Everybody was just in shock with their mouths open,” said Edisson Garcia Vargas.

Vargas told WTVD that he won the $5 More Money ticket while playing a holiday game with family members.

“We had a big bowl of gifts that we took turns unwrapping,” Vargas said. “That lottery ticket was the only thing I got out of there.”

Vargas said he purchased his ticket from the Harris Teeter on Flowers Crossroads Way in Clayton.

He told WTVD that he got a good-luck kiss from his girlfriend before he scratched the ticket.

“I was so excited when I saw how much I won,” Vargas said. “The whole family was.”

After required state and federal tax withholdings Vargas took home $142,501.

VIDEO: Winner winner, turkey dinner! NC lottery player wins big on Thanksgiving Day

Winner winner, turkey dinner! NC lottery player wins big on Thanksgiving Day

©2023 Cox Media Group