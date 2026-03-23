ICE agents to fill in for TSA at some airports

CHARLOTTE — Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers will be filling in for TSA workers at a number of airports across the country starting Monday.

This comes as the partial government shutdown enters its 41st day. TSA workers haven’t been getting paid, and it’s prompting many to call in sick or quit. As a result, lines in many airports are significantly longer than usual.

Democrats say any deal to end the shutdown must include reforms to President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement policy. Border czar Tom Homan says his officers will assist airport employees until that deal can be reached.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, officials say they’re not currently seeing significant impacts from the shutdown and referred Channel 9 to the Department of Homeland Security to find out if ICE agents will be coming to the Queen City.

DHS sent a statement that didn’t specifically mention Charlotte, saying in part, “this will help bolster TSA efforts to keep our skies safe and minimize air travel disruptions.”

Check back with wsoctv.com for updates on this developing story.

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