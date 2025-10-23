ICE arrests, deportations surge in Mecklenburg County

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — New numbers show ICE arrests and deportations are rising in Mecklenburg County, as well as across the state.

According to reports from the Charlotte Observer, ICE agents arrested three times the number of people in the first half of this year compared to last year.

That’s also a steeper increase than the rest of the state.

According to the Observer, of those arrested, at least 60% have left or were deported.

