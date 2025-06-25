Homeland Security serves criminal search warrant at Kings Mountain fire equipment supplier

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Homeland Security Investigation officials confirmed that Immigration and Customs and Enforcement agents are at a Kings Mountain fire equipment Wednesday afternoon to serve federal criminal warrants.

A viewer provided Channel 9 with photos of several enforcement officers inside Buckeye Fire Equipment Company on Kings Road.

HSI posted on X that, “HSI and law enforcement partners are executing a federal criminal search warrant today at Buckeye Fire Equipment in Kings Mountain, NC. There is no danger to the public. This is an active investigation—more details will be shared as they become available."

Local authorities are also on the scene, Channel 9’s Ken Lemon reported.

The Kings Mountain Police Department stated it’s assisting Homeland Security Investigations in the federal investigation.

Its role is limited to address possible state charges that come out of the investigation.

No additional details have been made available.

