‘Iconic’ local eatery gets nod from Southern Living

GASTONIA, N.C. — A family-owned eatery that’s been a fixture in downtown Gastonia for more than 100 years is the latest local establishment to get a nod from Southern Living magazine.

Tony’s Ice Cream Co. is among 10 spots named on the publication’s recent list of “The South’s Most Iconic Old-School Ice Cream Shops.” The feature highlights restaurants and dessert parlors stretching from Virginia to Florida and as far west as Texas, most of which date to the late 1800s or early 1900s.

Tony’s has been around since 1915. Owner Louis Coletta has told local news outlets in recent years about the history of the business, which started with his grandfather pushing a cart and serving ice cream in the area’s mill villages.

