Idlewild Road widening project set to improve walkability and traffic flow

CHARLOTTE — The North Carolina Department of Transportation says a contractor will get more than $8 million to upgrade a section of Idlewild Road near Interstate 485.

According to a release, that money will be spent to widen about a half mile of Idlewild Road between Interstate 485 and Stallings Road.

The project will take the road from two lanes to four lanes. It’ll also make it more walkable by adding crosswalks and sidewalks.

Construction is set to start at the end of September and wrap up by spring 2027.

