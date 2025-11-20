Immigration sweep targets Foothills, including Taco Bell renovation

HICKORY — Newly surfaced video shows U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents detaining workers at a construction site in Hickory on Wednesday, part of a one-day immigration sweep that stretched across the Foothills.

The operation included a Taco Bell that is being renovated along Highway 321.

A viewer shared video of Customs and Border Protection agents arriving at the Taco Bell and 10 minutes later, they detained two workers.

The contractor told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that he has no idea where the workers ended up. New workers were brought in the next day to help remodel the fast-food restaurant.

“Disgraceful to target anywhere,” said a witness. “Obviously, I knew they were in Charlotte. You know the Foothills is a pretty quiet, quaint area and it’s being disrupted by all this nonsense.”

In Lenoir, four workers collecting trash along Highway 321 were also detained by Border Patrol in the parking lot of a motel.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they worked for subcontractor Piedmont Land Clearing and Lawn Services as part of a nearly $600,000 annual contract to pick up litter in eight counties.

Across the street at a used car dealership, Faherty spoke with employees Thursday about Operation Charlotte’s Web, which expanded into the Foothills.

“I don’t have a problem with them coming over here legally and doing things in the right process,” said Adam Laws, mechanic. “That’s how we all got here.”

“Some of the ones who have been here for a long, long time maybe they should give them a grace period,” said Bo Keever, owner. “You know, get yourself legal. But the ones not paying taxes and causing problems, I’m glad they’re picking them up.”

Faherty is waiting for a response from the NCDOT about the detainment of those workers. The subcontractor said one of the workers was a woman with two children.

VIDEO: Border Patrol spreads from Charlotte to NC foothills

Border Patrol spreads from Charlotte to NC foothills

©2025 Cox Media Group