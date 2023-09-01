Impact of Hurricane Idalia leads to closure at Lake Norman beach

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A popular beach off Lake Norman will be closed Saturday because of high bacteria levels, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services on Friday.

The department says Ramsey Creek Beach will be closed through at least Saturday, and it could be closed additional days depending on test results.

The park will remain open.

According to storm water services, inspectors believe the bacteria in the water is elevated because of “heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Idalia.”

Idalia passed near Charlotte as a tropical storm earlier this week, bringing steady rain from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday.

Updates on the beach will be posted on Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation’s website at this link.

