I’mpossible Inclusion Fest highlights, celebrates individuals living with a disability

FORT MILL — The first ‘I’mpossible Inclusion Fest’ was held at The River Place, a production studio, on Saturday.

The event had food trucks, a disability pride expo, and a cocktail reception.

The expo featured organizations that help individuals with disabilities and businesses owned by people with a disability.

There was also an inclusive fashion show at the event with models who had a disability and those who did not.

