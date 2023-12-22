Indian Trial man accused of stealing IDs of military service members

CHARLOTTE — Shabazz Emmanuel McCarthan, 38, of Indian Trail, is accused of using the stolen identities of military service members to get $250,000 in fraudulent goods, according to a federal indictment unsealed Thursday.

McCarthan and his co-conspirators, in 2019, allegedly used the fake IDs to open bank accounts, lease apartment units, and buy furniture. They would also steal vehicles they rented.

Service members, including one deployed overseas, were left with damaged credit scores.

McCarthan is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, wire fraud, financial institution fraud, interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle, and three counts of aggravated identity theft.

He could face 30 years in prison.

VIDEO: Charlotte business owner indicted in $1.2M COVID loan fraud scheme

Charlotte business owner indicted in $1.2M COVID loan fraud scheme

©2023 Cox Media Group