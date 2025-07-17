Indiana fugitive arrested in Iredell County on rape and child molestation charges

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Marvin Jose Vasquez-Martinez was arrested on July 16, 2025, by deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and the FBI Violent Crime Task Force.

Vasquez-Martinez was wanted on an outstanding fugitive arrest warrant from Indiana for charges of rape and child molestation. He was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center.

Upon arrival at the detention center, Vasquez-Martinez appeared before Magistrate M. Russell, who set a $1 million secured bond on the warrant.

During processing, it was determined that Vasquez-Martinez was undocumented.

Detention center staff contacted United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), which resulted in an immigration detainer being issued for Vasquez-Martinez.

He is currently being held on the detainer as well.

