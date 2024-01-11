Indulgent milkshake bar debuts in Charlotte market

CONCORD, N.C. — The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar is taking its sweet treats to the next level in the Charlotte market for the first time.

The dessert franchise opened yesterday near Concord Mills. The 3,700-square-foot, full-service restaurant is at 5965 Thunder Road.

Franchisees Aaron and Monika Leach are behind that venture. Expect a soft opening to start, with a grand opening likely later this month.

“We’re trying to learn how to make these crazy creations,” Aaron Leach said. “It takes five people to create these pieces of edible artwork.”

