Ingram’s Towing and Recovery hosts backpack giveaway

CHARLOTTE — On August 2, Ingram’s Towing and Recovery will host a backpack giveaway to prepare for back-to-school season.

The event will be held at 1600 West Trade Street from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ingram’s Towing and Recovery plans to give out 500 backpacks filled with school supplies. Multiple vendors will be in attendance.

There will also be several activities for kids of all ages to participate in.

