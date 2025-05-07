Inmate caught in Charlotte after escaping custody from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — An inmate who disappeared from a work release in South Carolina last week was caught in Charlotte, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Our affiliates at WPDE reported that Ulysses Steven Conner Jr., 32, was found at a hotel near Charlotte-Douglas International Airport on Tuesday.

Conner, who is serving a 10-year prison sentence for burglary, was reported missing after walking off from his job at Bojangles, WPDE said.

Authorities said Conner’s brother was arrested and charged with aiding an inmate’s escape from prison. Roland Leon Miley, allegedly helped Conner get out of the Florence area after leaving his job.

South Carolina law says certain eligible offenders can be released from prison for work during the day, and then they return after their work shift.

Conner was arrested on an extradition hold, according to Mecklenburg County jail records.

(VIDEO: South Carolina death row inmate to face firing squad)

South Carolina death row inmate to face firing squad

©2025 Cox Media Group