Inmates who escaped Georgia jail could be in the Carolinas, FBI says

GEORGIA — Four people escaped from a county jail in Georgia, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation says they could be in North Carolina or South Carolina.

According to the FBI in Atlanta, the inmates escaped from the Bibb County Jail earlier this week.

The suspects were identified as Joey Fournier, Chavis Stokes, Marc K. Anderson, and Johnifer Barnwell.

Barnwell was convicted of federal drug trafficking charges.

Fournier is charged with murder.

Stokes is facing drug charges.

Anderson is charged with aggravated assault.

There are $25,000 rewards available for information that leads to their arrests, according to the FBI. Authorities are also offering individual rewards.

According to the FBI, the suspects could be in the Carolinas, but they could also be in Virginia or West Virginia.

If you have information, authorities are asking you to call 1-877-68CRIME.

