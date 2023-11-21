Inner Peaks climbing gym to open third location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Inner Peaks is expanding its Charlotte footprint with a North End location.

The indoor climbing gym, owned by the Climbing Collective, has snapped up nearly 20,000 square feet in the mixed-use Foundation Supply campus.

That former 1930s factory site is comprised of two buildings situated between Camp North End, NoDa and Optimist Hall. The Browder Group is behind the adaptive-reuse project at 1831 N. Tryon St.

