Inner Peaks climbing gym to open third location in Charlotte

By Charlotte Business Journal

Inner Peaks (Melissa Key/Charlotte Business Journal)

CHARLOTTE — Inner Peaks is expanding its Charlotte footprint with a North End location.

The indoor climbing gym, owned by the Climbing Collective, has snapped up nearly 20,000 square feet in the mixed-use Foundation Supply campus.

That former 1930s factory site is comprised of two buildings situated between Camp North End, NoDa and Optimist Hall. The Browder Group is behind the adaptive-reuse project at 1831 N. Tryon St.

