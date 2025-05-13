Interim city attorney not seeking permanent role amid controversial CMPD settlement

CHARLOTTE — Interim Charlotte City attorney Anthony Fox is not interested in the role full time, according to a spokesperson for the city.

Fox’s contract expires at the end of June but Mayor Vi Lyles has been informally asking councilmembers if they are interested in extending it.

A spokesperson says Fox remains willing to serve his community in 2025 as the council desires.

This comes as the Charlotte City Council made the controversial move to settle with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Chief Johnny Jennings.

