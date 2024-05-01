Uptown Charlotte intersection reopened after investigation, police say

CHARLOTTE — An intersection in Uptown Charlotte was blocked for about 30 minutes just before noon Wednesday because of an investigation, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is calling it a “suspicious property investigation” on N. College Street near 5th Street.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the scene and saw police tape blocking off part of the intersection. Another area at the intersection was covered in a tarp.

By about 12:20 p.m., CMPD said the intersection was reopened and the scene was clear. No other details were given about what prompted the investigation.

No one was reported to be hurt.

We’re working on getting more information, check back for updates.

