Investigation underway after fatal fire in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Burke County officials responded to a structure fire with multiple fatalities near the Antioch community on Sunday.

The Burke County Fire Marshal is leading the investigation, with assistance from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Emergency Services. The State Bureau of Investigation is en route to assist.

Multiple dogs were found at the scene, and Burke County Animal Services has taken custody of them.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details may be released on Monday, Sept. 1 to allow more time for the investigation.

VIDEO: Crews respond to three-alarm fire at Rowan County Freightliner

©2025 Cox Media Group