Investigations underway after 2 bodies found in Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. — Two separate death investigations were underway Monday after police in Hickory found two bodies.

Police told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that officers got a call shortly after noon about a decomposing body that was found along Highland Avenue near railroad tracks.

A few hours later, police officers got a call about a second body that was found under an overpass along Highway 321.

Investigators told Channel 9 they don’t believe foul play is suspected in either case, but no cause of death was released. It’s not yet clear if they’re connected.

The victims weren’t identified as of Monday evening.

