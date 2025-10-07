Iredell County authorities search for missing 16-year-old girl

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help locating a missing 16-year-old girl last seen near West Iredell High School.

Neveah Smart was last seen Monday wearing a light blue/grey sweatsuit and blue “Lili and Stitch” shoes.

She’s also known to carry a pink backpack, a white North Face backpack, or a black and brown duffle bag.

Neveah is 5 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 704-878-3100 or call 911.

