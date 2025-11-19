Iredell County detectives recover stolen trailer worth $28K

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Detectives from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office successfully recovered a stolen trailer valued at $28,000 in Statesville on Nov. 6, following a request for assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

The trailer, which contained several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, was stolen on Nov. 5 from a business in Cleveland County. Cleveland County investigators believed the trailer was in the Statesville area and identified Justin Michael Wilson, 40, of Statesville, as a suspect.

Justin Michael Wilson

Sheriff Darren Campbell highlighted the importance of interagency collaboration, stating, “Effective teamwork between law enforcement agencies is crucial in cases that extend beyond one county. With strong communication and shared resources, we can identify suspects, recover stolen property, and better safeguard the communities we serve.”

Acting on information provided by Cleveland County investigators, Iredell County detectives conducted follow-up inquiries and located the stolen trailer at the dead end of Free Nancy Avenue without incident.

Detectives secured an arrest warrant for Wilson on the charge of felony possession of stolen property.

On Wednesday, Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Wilson and transported him to the Iredell County Detention Center, where Magistrate Imes issued a $15,000 secured bond.

Wilson’s criminal history includes, felony breaking and entering, felony financial card fraud, felony financial card theft, two counts of felony obtain property by false pretense, three counts of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods, felony malicious conduct by prisoner, misdemeanor first degree trespass, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor conspiracy to commit financial card fraud, three counts of misdemeanor larceny, and misdemeanor criminal contempt.

