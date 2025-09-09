Iredell County road to close for months due to widening project

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A road in Iredell County will be closed due to a widening project contracted through the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Beginning on Sept. 15, West Wilson Avenue will close between U.S. 21 and the entrance to Country Club Apartments. It could last for up to nearly 5 months.

This closure is only expected to impact West Wilson Avenue; U.S. 21 and Brawley School Road will remain open.

The project will allow crews to widen the road, install a multi-use path, and improve traffic flow at the West Wilson Avenue and U.S. 21 intersection.

A signed detour will guide drivers around the closure using West Wilson Avenue, South Main Street, West McLelland Avenue, N.C. 150, and U.S. 21.

The work is part of a $34.8 million project widening Brawley School Road to a four-lane divided road between Interstate 77 and U.S. 21.

The project will also see U-turn bulbs installed, intersections signalized, and bike lanes and sidewalks installed.

Construction for the entire project is expected to finish in early 2029.

