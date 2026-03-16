Iredell County rollover crash claims life of 78-year-old driver

A 78-year-old Morganton man died Monday morning after his vehicle crashed and overturned on Interstate 40 in Iredell County. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle collision near the 154-mile marker at approximately 9:52 a.m.

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Investigators identified the driver as Lee Glover, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The Highway Patrol determined that Glover was not wearing a seat belt and that exceeding a safe speed for conditions contributed to the collision.

There were also widespread storms at the time of the crash.

Glover was traveling eastbound in a 2010 Toyota Highlander when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the right side of the roadway. The SUV struck an embankment and overturned several times.

A passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was also injured during the rollover.

Emergency responders transported the individual to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Highway Patrol noted that while speed was a factor, investigators do not suspect impairment contributed to the crash. Interstate 40 remained open to traffic throughout the morning while troopers investigated the scene.

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