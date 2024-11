RALEIGH — Debra Ray, of Mooresville, bought a $5 scratch-off and won the first $150,000 top prize in a new scratch-off game, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Ray bought a Holiday Cash 50X ticket from Fast Phil’s on East Plaza Drive in Mooresville.

After taxes, she took home $107,251.

Three $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

