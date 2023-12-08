Iredell County man pleads guilty to second-degree murder, other charges

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges in Iredell County Superior Court on Tuesday, according to our partners at the Statesville Record and Landmark.

Pierson Worth Colbert, 27, entered the plea in connection with the death of Robert John Quinn, 44. He also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, and assault on a governmental official.

According to the Statesville Record and Landmark, Colbert was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years and a maximum of more than 28 years for the murder charge, as well as eight to 19 months and 150 days on the remaining charges.

He was also sentenced to six to 17 months active at the expiration of those sentences for a probation violation.

According to the Statesville Record and Landmark, Quinn died on the morning of Nov. 18, 2019, from head trauma after an altercation with Colbert.

Colbert fled the scene in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned on Zion Liberty Road.

He was taken into custody in Yadkin County driving a pickup truck that was reported stolen, according to the Statesville Record and Landmark.

