Iredell sheriff defends deputies wearing masks during arrests

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A local sheriff is defending his deputies covering their faces during arrests.

Deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office donned masks during a drug bust in Statesville earlier this month.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell told the Charlotte Observer that he has a responsibility to protect his deputies, especially those who go undercover.

However, critics argue that the masks undermine transparency, as well as trust.

