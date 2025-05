IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A dozen teaching positions could get cut next year for the Iredell-Statesville School District.

According to the Statesville Record and Landmark, this is due to a $3 million budget shortfall.

Superintendent Jeff Jeams said he expects more cuts to happen each year.

This is if the funding does not change.

