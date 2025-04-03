Is any processed food healthy? Consumer Reports weighs in

CHARLOTTE — Many of us are busy juggling kids, work, and school. Grabbing packaged snacks and meals is quick and convenient, but that may come at a cost.

Many of these foods are ultra-processed, and eating too many can be bad for our health. As Consumer Reports says, finding easy, healthier options to put a meal on the table in minutes isn’t as complicated as it seems.

Prepackaged foods are a staple for most people, and 60 percent of the average American diet is made up of ultra-processed foods or UPFs. So, what makes something ultra-processed?

Amy Keating, CR’s Nutrition Expert, says it can be confusing because so many foods fall under the umbrella. However, it’s about industrially manufactured foods like chips, packaged cookies, and drinks high in added sugars and sodium and often contains a long list of chemical ingredients.

UPFs also tend to pack a lot of calories in a small amount of food, making them easier to eat and overeat, which can lead to weight gain and an increased risk of diabetes.

Even healthy-sounding products like deli turkey and packaged wheat bread can be heavily processed with many additives and too much sugar or sodium.

FILE - Processed foods (Consumer Reports)

Your best bet is to eat more whole foods. But you can’t avoid all packaged foods, so choose the ones that are processed as little as possible.

There are plenty of processed foods you can feel good eating, like canned fish such as tuna, salmon, and sardines, which are budget-friendly ways to get protein.

Also, precooked soups and whole grains can save you significant time in the kitchen; just be sure to check the sodium counts.

Among the most harmful processed foods are sugary sodas, energy drinks, sweet coffee drinks, and cocktails. Cutting back on these can go a long way toward improving your overall health.

MORE RESOURCES:

WATCH BELOW: Better sleep for a better day

Better sleep for a better day

©2025 Cox Media Group