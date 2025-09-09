Is there an upward trend of North Carolinians dying in police pursuits?

NORTH CAROLINA — At least 42 people died in police pursuits in North Carolina in 2024, according to a review of public records.

An investigation by the Lee Enterprises Public Service Journal Team examined the outcomes of 152 police pursuits in the state since 2018.

The investigation revealed that police pursuits in North Carolina are often initiated for reasons ranging from speeding violations to missing license plates.

