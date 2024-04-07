Local

Island-like estate on Lake Norman gets $4M price cut

By Charlotte Business Journal

Called Merancas Island, the property spans 4.5 acres and is on the western edge of Huntersville. It's only accessible by water or a private road.

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A Lake Norman estate on the market for nearly a year just got a little more “affordable” with a price cut of $4 million.

That island-like property on the western edge of Huntersville had its price reduced 18.2% to $18 million on March 25. It was originally listed for $22 million on April 21 of last year.

Called Merancas Island, the property is located on a gated parcel at the tip of Island Drive — off N.C. Highway 73, near Denver and Duke Energy’s McGuire Nuclear Station. It’s about 22 miles north of uptown Charlotte.

Only accessible by water or private road, Merancas Island spans 4.5 acres that include a primary home, guest house, tennis courts and two docks — one with a gazebo and the other for boats. Palm trees, sculpture gardens, a garden shed and a “dog house” with runs can also be found on the grounds.

The main home has 12,900 square feet, three bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. An indoor courtyard features a pool, sunroom, steam shower and sauna, according to its listing details.

