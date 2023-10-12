Israel-Gaza war protest breaks out at UNC Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A protest broke out over the Israel-Hamas War on the campus of UNC Chapel Hill on Thursday.

A pro-Palestinian rally was underway when supporters of Israel came out to counter-protest, ABC affiliate WTVD reported.

Tensions grew high between the two sides, and some got into fights.

There were no classes at the time because UNC is celebrating its 230th anniversary.

No serious injuries have been reported.

