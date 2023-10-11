Israel-Hamas war: Impacts reach the Carolinas

By Wednesday evening, more than 1,200 people had died in the war between Israel and Hamas, including 22 Americans.

In the Carolinas, several local churches had previously planned trips to Israel and are now unsure what to do about them.

Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke to one church that already canceled its trip.

“We’ll just have to find out and see who wants to go and if we can go again,” said Matt Burrell, the lead pastor at Liberty Church in York.

He said they’d been planning this trip for about a year, with their three campuses in South Carolina and Tennessee. 26 members were supposed to leave Monday for a 10-day trip to Israel, which would have gone through Tel Aviv, Nazareth, Jerusalem, and Bethlehem.

Burrell said now that the trip is canceled, and they are just praying for Israel.

