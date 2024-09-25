Local

‘It blew my mind’: Burke County man wins $1 million Powerball prize

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

FILE: Powerball

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

RALEIGH — Joey Reecem, of Valdese, said he buys a ticket for every Powerball drawing and his persistence paid off Saturday night with a $1 million prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Tuesday.

“This is really going to help my family,” he said.

Nonprofit founder wins lottery, pledges prize to help Charlotte homeless

Reece bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from Jack B Quick on Connelly Springs Road in Granite Falls. His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the prize. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

“It blew my mind,” Reece recalled.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, Reece took home $715,001.

“This is going to be a blessing,” he said.

Reece said plans to use his winnings to help his family and others in need and invest.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read