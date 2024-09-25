‘It blew my mind’: Burke County man wins $1 million Powerball prize

RALEIGH — Joey Reecem, of Valdese, said he buys a ticket for every Powerball drawing and his persistence paid off Saturday night with a $1 million prize, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery announced on Tuesday.

“This is really going to help my family,” he said.

Reece bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from Jack B Quick on Connelly Springs Road in Granite Falls. His ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win the prize. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.

“It blew my mind,” Reece recalled.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After taxes, Reece took home $715,001.

“This is going to be a blessing,” he said.

Reece said plans to use his winnings to help his family and others in need and invest.





